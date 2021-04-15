road.cc Tour Finder launches! Plan your perfect cycling trip with our new PedalTripr partnership

Spring is springing, restrictions are lifting, so it's time to think about getting away from the daily grind again! And thanks to our new partnership with PedalTripr, you can use the all new road.cc Tour Finder to plan the best kind of adventure... one that involves cycling of course.

Check out the road.cc Tour Finder powered by PedalTripr here

If you want your next break to be a cycling one, then the road.cc Tour Finder simplifies your search with a fantastic selection of bucket list cycling tours for you to browse from Europe's leading tour operators. While travel abroad is still restricted, there are plenty of fantastic UK trips to choose from; but if you're planning further ahead then you can also enquire about international trips, including loads of legendary routes from the Ventoux to Venice and beyond.

Before we dive into a couple of UK tours for you to choose from, here are some of the main reasons to book through the road.cc Tour Finder:

- Hundreds of trips including training camps, legendary rides such as LEJOG and the Ventoux, mountain biking, gravel riding amd more

- Awesome UK weekenders to choose from if you're unable to travel overseas

- Options include self-guided trips with GPS maps or fully guided tours

- Book with confidence: all of tour operators are vetted and offer flexible booking options

All clear? Here's three great UK trips you can book through the road.cc Tour Finder from the hundreds available!

Land's End to John O'Groats (from £2,095)

Arguably the most famous bike ride in the UK, with a difference... this 10 night guided tour will see you ride the length of the UK on roads less travelled, with Viva Velo devising a route unlike any other.

Main roads are avoided where possible, and the roads that are selected are picked for their stunning scenery, plus plenty of historic, cultural and mythical highlights along the way. An excellent standard of accommodation and full support throughout included!

Find out more here

Coast to Coast (from £425)

Another of the UK's signature rides, and possibly the most popular long distance route in the country, the 'c2c' is a must-do for keen cyclists. On this self-guided weekender of intermediate difficulty, you'll explore some of the most stunning UK countryside. From the Georgian port of Whitehaven on the Irish Sea to the castle on the rock at Tynemouth facing the North Sea, you'll cross some of the most dramatic landscapes in the UK: the silvery, shining levels and the high crags of the Lake District, the vast, eerily empty moorland on the Cumbrian Fells, and the Tyne Valley, it's all there!

Find out more here

Yorkshire Dales Weekender (from £225)

Over the last 10 years the Yorkshire Dales has become the must-ride road cycling destination in the UK, bolstered by the Dales hosting the Grand Depart of the 2014 Tour de France and 2019 Road World Championships. On this self-guided weekend tour you'll face some of the famous climbs that the pros tackled, including the Col du Buttertubs and Grinton Moor.

Now is your chance to visit Yorkshire and ride some of these world class cycling routes. You will also be based for the weekend in the beautiful spa town of Harrogate, and when not on the bike will be located perfectly to enjoy the amazing cycle cafes, craft beer brewery's and top rated restaurants.

Find out more here

As you can see there is plenty on offer for all ability levels, and whether you're up for an easy weekender with mates or a full on training camp, there's something for you. Head on over to the road.cc Tour Finder now, speak to a trip advisor and start planning your adventure!