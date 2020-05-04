road.cc bad ads: sorry, we're working on it

Over the last couple of days, some of you may have noticed something take over your page when trying to read an article on road.cc.

How to report annoying or intrusive ads on road.cc

it's as annoying for us as it is for you, and in this instance we're more than aware of the problem as it's affecting our work! Most of the ones being reported this time around claim to be from TV and broadband suppliers (Sky in the one we've screenshotted in the lead pic) and are taking readers right off the page they were reading on road.cc. We understand that we're not the only site who are having issues, and are trying to get it fixed right away.

These ads annoy us because they impact on your enjoyment of the site, which in turn could lead to an increase in the use of ad blocking software. If this grew too large it would ultimately lead to the death of road.cc, something we’re very keen to avoid.

Please bear with us, accept our apologies and we hope it's not making the site unreadable while we find a fix. If you want to report any bads on road.cc in the future, you can do so here.