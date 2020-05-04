Back to news
road.cc bad ads: sorry, we're working on it

We're aware of numerous 'bad ads' that appear to be taking over the page on road.cc. We're not the only ones experiencing a problem, and are looking for a solution...
by Jack Sexty
Mon, May 04, 2020 12:51
Over the last couple of days, some of you may have noticed something take over your page when trying to read an article on road.cc. 

How to report annoying or intrusive ads on road.cc

it's as annoying for us as it is for you, and in this instance we're more than aware of the problem as it's affecting our work! Most of the ones being reported this time around claim to be from TV and broadband suppliers (Sky in the one we've screenshotted in the lead pic) and are taking readers right off the page they were reading on road.cc. We understand that we're not the only site who are having issues, and are trying to get it fixed right away. 

These ads annoy us because they impact on your enjoyment of the site, which in turn could lead to an increase in the use of ad blocking software. If this grew too large it would ultimately lead to the death of road.cc, something we’re very keen to avoid.

Please bear with us, accept our apologies and we hope it's not making the site unreadable while we find a fix. If you want to report any bads on road.cc in the future, you can do so here

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

