RideLondon confirmed for 2022-31 – but switches to the Spring

Transport ​for London (TfL) has confirmed today that the RideLondon festival of cycling will continue over the next decade, from 2022-31 – but will switch from its late Summer slot to the Spring, and will take place over one day, rather than a weekend.

The event will be run by existing delivery partner, London Marathon Events – although, as we reported last week, the men’s UCI elite race, the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, has been dropped from the programme.

> RideLondon set to continue from 2022-31 but in new format, Transport for London papers reveal

The women’s elite race, the RideLondon Classique, remains, as will sportive events – although routes have yet to be determined, as well as a title sponsor for the event, with previous backer Prudential having ended its participation.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “RideLondon is one of the highlights of the year, so I’m really pleased that we have secured this 10 year partnership.

“Like many Londoners, I have really missed the real-life event so I’m delighted that the new, more family-focused format, along with the RideLondon Classique women’s professional race, will help RideLondon bounce back with a bang next year.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of London Marathon Events, added: “RideLondon is the world’s greatest festival of cycling and London Marathon Events is committed to developing it further every year and inspiring more people to cycle more often.

“Globally, it is one of the biggest charity one day cycling events and we aim to engage more than 100,000 people on an extraordinary day when London celebrates cycling.”