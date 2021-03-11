Support road.cc

RideLondon Freecycle (picture credit TfL)

RideLondon confirmed for 2022-31 – but switches to the Spring

Capital's cycling festival to switch to one-day format...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Mar 11, 2021 18:55
Transport ​for London (TfL) has confirmed today that the RideLondon festival of cycling will continue over the next decade, from 2022-31 – but will switch from its late Summer slot to the Spring, and will take place over one day, rather than a weekend.

The event will be run by existing delivery partner, London Marathon Events – although, as we reported last week, the men’s UCI elite race, the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, has been dropped from the programme.

The women’s elite race, the RideLondon Classique, remains, as will sportive events – although routes have yet to be determined, as well as a title sponsor for the event, with previous backer Prudential having ended its participation.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “RideLondon is one of the highlights of the year, so I’m really pleased that we have secured this 10 year partnership.

“Like many Londoners, I have really missed the real-life event so I’m delighted that the new, more family-focused format, along with the RideLondon Classique women’s professional race, will help RideLondon bounce back with a bang next year.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of London Marathon Events, added: “RideLondon is the world’s greatest festival of cycling and London Marathon Events is committed to developing it further every year and inspiring more people to cycle more often.

“Globally, it is one of the biggest charity one day cycling events and we aim to engage more than 100,000 people on an extraordinary day when London celebrates cycling.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

