After welcoming new live blog editor Dan and tech specialist Anna back in November, we're pleased to announce our latest signing... the hugely talented Rebecca Charlton has joined our video team!

Being a vastly experienced presenter, journalist and author many of you will recognise Rebecca already, having presented and commentated for Eurosport, ITV, Sky to name but three... so naturally, we're really excited that she's joining the F-At team.

Rebecca will mostly be appearing in road.cc-related content to begin with, but that will grow to include our sister sites off.road.cc and eBikeTips eventually. In fact, she's already started by starring in our Bike of the Year awards vid.

Our publishing director Tony commented: “We’re really excited to have a presenter of Rebecca’s calibre as part of the team, the combination of her on-screen experience plus her track record as a cycle journalist and author is pretty unique. At F-At we’ve always prided ourselves on being able to attract top journalistic talent and Rebecca certainly falls in to that category.”

Rebecca says: “I’ve always followed and been a fan of road.cc content, having known Tony and Dave as such esteemed peers in the industry for many years and so I was absolutely delighted to be approached to work with them on a very exciting new magazine show kicking off this Spring. I can’t wait to join the team in creating new exciting content for cycling fans as well as hosting on-going video content alongside the road.cc team.”

We'll say it again that in Rebecca we're thrilled to have such a top talent on board, and there's plenty of exciting things in the pipeline over on our YouTube channel including a new monthly show alluded to above... watch this space!