Ram-raiding thieves smash through front of Watford bike shop

Ram-raiding thieves used a car to smash through the front of a bike shop in Watford before making off with one bike, and causing what was described as “extensive damage” to the building as well as to “a significant amount of stock.”

The smash-and-grab raid, in which a green Orbea bike valued at £4,000 was stolen, took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, 21 December at the Watford branch of Cycles UK, the company said in a statement emailed to road.cc.

The shop, which underwent a major refit earlier this year and has also starred in Watford Council’s Shop Local campaign, has already resumed trading, remaining closed for a few hours on Thursday while the damage was cleared up.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating the raid, with PC Rhys Brain saying: “I am appealing to anyone who might have been driving in the area at the time, or any businesses along the road who may have footage which could help with enquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact me by email via rhys.brain [at] herts.police.uk.”

Police can also be contacted via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/101717/23.

Cycles UK, which operates seven stores in Essex, Kent, Hertfordshire and London selling brands including Cannondale, Orbea, Specialized and Trek, and also trades via its website, said in its statement yesterday that it believes police have made an arrest in connection with the raid.