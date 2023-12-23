Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Retail
Ram-raiding thieves smash through front of Watford bike shopCycles UK Watford damage (photo supplied)

Ram-raiding thieves smash through front of Watford bike shop

Orbea bike valued at £4,000 taken, with extensive damage also caused to shopfront and stock
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Dec 23, 2023 11:19
2

Ram-raiding thieves used a car to smash through the front of a bike shop in Watford before making off with one bike, and causing what was described as “extensive damage” to the building as well as to “a significant amount of stock.”

The smash-and-grab raid, in which a green Orbea bike valued at £4,000 was stolen, took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, 21 December at the Watford branch of Cycles UK, the company said in a statement emailed to road.cc.

The shop, which underwent a major refit earlier this year and has also starred in Watford Council’s Shop Local campaign, has already resumed trading, remaining closed for a few hours on Thursday while the damage was cleared up.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating the raid, with PC Rhys Brain saying: “I am appealing to anyone who might have been driving in the area at the time, or any businesses along the road who may have footage which could help with enquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact me by email via rhys.brain [at] herts.police.uk.”

Police can also be contacted via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/101717/23.

Cycles UK, which operates seven stores in Essex, Kent, Hertfordshire and London selling brands including Cannondale, Orbea, Specialized and Trek, and also trades via its website, said in its statement yesterday that it believes police have made an arrest in connection with the raid.

ram raid
Cycles UK
Herfordshire Constabulary
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Add new comment

2 comments

Avatar
bikercat | 7 hours ago
2 likes

Any theft is annoying, but this is really upsetting. Have used this shop for years and despite the personnel changing over the years, they have always been a friendly, helpful bunch. They will always try to fit you in for an emergency repair, and have done work without charge, refusing to take payment. Hope their Christmas isn’t ruined.

 

Avatar
brooksby | 12 hours ago
2 likes

Merry f-ing Christmas surprise

Latest Comments

 