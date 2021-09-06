£7m Cornwall Cycle Hub, including closed road circuit and BMX track, secures planning consent

Planning consent has been granted for a £7 million cycling facility for Cornwall, which will act as a legacy of the start in the county on Saturday of the 2021 Tour of Britain.

Located on land owned by Cornwall Council near the Newquay Aerohub Business Park, the 54-acre Cornwall Cycle Hub is being developed in partnership with British Cycling and Sport England.

Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for transport, said: “We’re building a home for cycling in Cornwall so that the inspiration and legacy of the Tour of Britain will benefit Cornwall’s residents for years to come.

“We’re investing in more strategic and recreational cycle routes and the Cycle Hub will create further opportunities for everyone, of any ability and experience, to cycle recreationally or as a mode of transport.”

Planned in line with the council’s Climate Change Action Plan, the facility will include areas of wildflowers, grassland and tree planting as well as a closed road circuit and BMX track, both aimed at cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Andy Farr, British Cycling Head of Business Planning and Transformation said: “We are delighted to be working with Cornwall Council and other stakeholders to bring forward this exciting development, which will provide a regionally significant hub for cycling and link into the Council’s wider plans for development of cycling at all levels.

“The breadth of facilities proposed will give opportunities for riders at all different stages, from learning to ride for the first time, through to cycle sport competition and training.

“The scope of the project will include many different cycling disciplines, including mountain biking, road cycling, BMX, cyclocross and others, meaning that there should be opportunities for everyone.

“The South West has traditionally been under-provided for in relation to high quality cycling facilities and this hub will be a huge step forward.”

Cllr John Fitter, county council member for St Columb Minor & Colan commented: “I am delighted that planning permission has been granted for what will be Cornwall’s first purpose-built cycle hub.

“It will allow Cornwall to lead the South West of England in building a facility that will cater for all ages, from the family group to the serious single cycle rider who might one day wish to take part in the Tour of Britain.

“This will be a centre for all your needs which Cornwall will be proud of.”

The application for planning consent followed a consultation with the public, schools and stakeholders including British Cyclin, and the Cornish cycling community.

Match funding for pre-development costs came from the British Cycling and Sport England through the Places to Ride Fund.

Now that planning consent for the project has been secured, funding is being sought for the development ahead of construction, which is expected to last 12 months.

Steve Double, the Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: “The Cycle Hub is for everyone and encourages us all to be more active.

“It will not only give performance cyclists a safe place to train and race away from the road, but will also provide opportunities for residents with a disability to cycle, be a place of referral to help tackle mental and physical health issues, and a venue for schools and other groups to come and learn to ride safely.”