British Cycling and UK Anti-doping staff engaged in “potential wrongdoing” over anti-doping samples says WADA report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has found that employees of British Cycling and UK Anti-doping (UKAD) were engaged in “potential wrongdoing” over the collection and analysis of samples from elite athletes.

A summary report published today by WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Department, found that “in February 2011, as part of a study into potential contamination of supplements, British Cycling collected samples from elite riders and screened these samples for the androgen and anabolic steroid, nandrolone.

“Contrary to the rules laid down by the World Anti-Doping Code and the relevant International Standard, the samples were collected by British Cycling staff rather than doping control officers, analysed by a non-WADA-accredited laboratory, and provided by the athletes on the basis that UKAD would never know the results,” WADA said.

The organisation’s probe, codenamed Operation Echo, was launched in March this year, with The Sunday Times reporting then that the allegations concerned a “prominent rider.”

WADA said today that “The names of those involved in the investigation have been withheld from the summary report in order to protect their privacy rights, in accordance with the terms of the International Standard for the Protection of Privacy and Personal Information.”

It said that “Operation Echo also established that at least one UKAD employee was aware of the study and that the samples could be collected and analysed at a non-WADA-accredited laboratory.

“To this day, UKAD has no record of ever receiving the analysis results and emails that would have showed UKAD’s real-time knowledge of key events.”

WADA I&I Director, Gunter Younger, commented: “Operation Echo confirmed potential wrongdoing by individuals in both British Cycling and UKAD at that time.

“Following this investigation, a copy of our report was provided to the WADA Compliance, Rules and Standards Department for its consideration.

“In addition, the summary report was provided to the Union Cycliste Internationale – the governing body under which British Cycling operates – and to the United Kingdom Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport for their attention.

“Operation Echo’ makes no corrective recommendations as those involved in the events of 2011 are no longer employed by UKAD, and UKAD has already put safeguards in place to avoid a repeat occurrence,” he added.

“It is important to acknowledge that WADA I&I received the full co-operation and transparency of British Cycling and UKAD throughout our investigation.”

WADA said that the operation also probed two other allegations, the first being that “UKAD had released individual athletes’ Athlete Biological Passport data to British Cycling in 2016.”

The second is that “UKAD had allowed two athletes, who were advancing a contaminated supplements defence following Adverse Analytical Findings, to privately test the products in question, and that UKAD had accepted the results of the resultant analysis at the subsequent anti-doping hearing. ‘Operation Echo’ found no evidence to uphold these allegations.”

British Cycling has said this evening that the two athletes who are the subject of that last finding by WADA are not cyclists, and are instead from a different sport.

In recent years, the national governing body has found itself embroiled in a succession of allegations regarding possible doping in the early years of the last decade, and in response has carried out a wholesale change of its senior management team.

In March last year – days before news of the WADA probe became public – former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was struck off the medical register after a tribunal ruled that his fitness to practise medicine had become impaired by his misconduct.

> Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman struck off Medical Register

Freeman was found, among other things, to have ordered Testogel testosterone patches in May 2011 “knowing or believing that it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.”

UKAD subsequently launched its own investigation into the case, but that has been suspended pending an appeal against the decision by Freeman.

An earlier UKAD probe into alleged wrongdoing at British Cycling, regarding the delivery of a Jiffy Bag to Freeman at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphiné, won by Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins, and suspected by a parliamentary enquiry of having contained a banned substance was shelved in 2017 due to the agency being unable to identify what was in the package.

> UKAD confirms Team Sky and British Cycling will not face charges over Jiffy bag delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins at 2011 Criterium du Dauphine

In a detailed statement in response to the WADA report, and which should be read in conjunction with it, British Cycling said this evening: