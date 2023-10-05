​MP calls out "criminal behaviour" after local councillors receive faeces in their mailbox for implementing LTNs

Exeter City Council's trial of low-traffic neighbourhoods has been been subject to much controversy and vandalism in recent months, however, things went up a notch when the protestors resorted to filling councillors' letterboxes with faeces and sending death threats to not only the Exeter's Labour MP, but also his loved ones.

MP Sir Ben Bradshaw has asked the "overzealous" protestors to "calm down" and put an end to "abusive and alarming criminal behaviour".

The Heavitree Active Streets trial began on August 3 within areas of Heavitree and Whipton as part of an 18-month trial. The scheme, which is now in a statutory six-month consultation period, includes four modal filters using bollards or planters, as well as four bus gates to allow access to local residents, buses, and emergency vehicles.

However, a week after the trial began, masked youths ripped out the bollards — and then fled using bicycles. In response, police had warned that removing such barriers constitutes a criminal offence, adding that they are monitoring anti-LTN groups on social media.

While some residents have aired our their concerns about the LTN, it seems that the protestors have decided to traverse a different route. Besides the death theats and putting faeces in the letterbox, one Exeter councillor who supports the traffic calming measure said that he's had the tyres of his bicycle slashed.

Magdalen Road and Denmark Road junction, Exeter (Google Maps)

Exeter's retiring MP Sir Bradshaw, who's a cyclist and has previously spoken out in favour of the council's attempts to improve the environment, told DevonLive that he received an email a couple of weeks ago which referenced the LTN and included serious threats to him and his loved ones. An Exeter man has been cautioned following a police investigation.

Bradshaw said: "Any MP will tell you that receiving death threats is unfortunately part of the job. It just struck me how idiotic it was over something like this, but it's much worse for local councillors.

"They have been subjected to appalling abuse and defamation on social media and elsewhere. These are people who stand for election for office and dedicate an awful lot of time for very little, if any, financial return to serve their local communities.

"It's not acceptable to be subjected to this sort of behaviour. Even ordinary people who speak up publicly or on social media in support of the scheme are abused and threatened.

"I have been getting increasingly concerned about the tone of some of the discussions and debates around the active travel scheme. It's a local authority issue and an issue for local councillors but I’ve had a death threat over it. I think it illustrates how some of it has gotten completely out of hand with increasing criminal damage and other aspects of it.

"I would call for people to just calm down and use their voices and the powers of democracy without resorting to this behaviour."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A report of malicious communications on September 21 was investigated by officers and, as a result of this, a man from the Exeter area received a police caution."

While LTN vandalism and extreme actions by those in opposition to the measures are far from being uncommon, the news of the Exeter incidents come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was accused of seeking to exploit division over LTNs and deepen the rift between motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, after ordering a review of the schemes by charity CyclingUK.

After an interview with the Sunday Telegraph where Sunak claimed that "the vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on their cars", Cycling UK CEO Sarah Mitchell insisted that people want to reduce their dependency on motor vehicles and that interventions such as LTNs enable to do just that, and that it was “lazy to label LTNs as anti-car.”

She said: “Rather than attempting to pit drivers, cyclists and pedestrians against one other through divisive rhetoric, and turning low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) into a political football, the government should be celebrating their popularity and success.

“Evidence shows LTNs are overwhelmingly popular, and their support only increases once they’ve been implemented and people see the benefits.

“It’s lazy to label LTNs anti-car, people want to be less car dependent. Liveable neighbourhoods give people the opportunity to drive less and cycle more, consequently enjoying cleaner air, safer streets and less traffic and congestion.”