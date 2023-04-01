Police officer charged with killing cyclist while distracted during pursuit of dangerous driver

A police officer in Pennsylvania has been charged with causing the death of a 75-year-old cyclist, who he struck while pursuing a motorist who was reported to have been driving recklessly in the area.

24-year-old Jason Listmeier, an officer in the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department, located around 30 miles from Philadelphia, was responding to reports of an erratic driver travelling on the Route 202 motorway at the time of the incident on 19 February, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

During the report, Listmeier struck and killed 75-year-old Michael Ghione, who was riding his bike on South High Street, near the Route 202 overpass in West Goshen Township. Ghione was hit from behind by the police officer, and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to prosecutors, Listmeier, who did not have his lights or siren on and was driving 5mph over the 45mph speed limit at the time of the fatal collision, had been distracted by the computer mounted on the dashboard of his vehicle, causing him to lose control of the car. The officer hit a guardrail before colliding with the cyclist.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old was charged with careless driving causing unintentional death, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and overtaking a vehicle on the left.

“This is a tragic incident that deeply affects many people,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.

“While in the course of his duties, the officer responded to the report of an erratic driver but engaged in careless driving, causing him to strike a guardrail and then strike and kill Mr Ghione.

“Although we expect law enforcement to respond urgently to assist others, they still must adhere to our traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.”

It is not clear if Listmeier has continued to work for Westtown-East Goshen police since the tragic incident.

> Police officers charged with assault after stopping cyclist for riding without lights

Earlier this month we reported that three police officers in Owosso, Michigan were charged with assaulting a cyclist who they had stopped for riding without lights on his bike.

In dashcam footage of the incident, which was shared by Michigan State Police, the officers can be seen stopping and speaking to the cyclist, who they also incorrectly claimed in their report was riding “in the middle of the road”.

When the cyclist attempted to flee the scene, the officers tackled him to the ground before beginning to punch, kick, and taser the victim, who was treated in hospital for his injuries.

State troopers Justin Simpson and Ryan Fitzko were later charged with misdemeanour assault and battery, while a third officer, Cody Lukas, also faces the additional felony charge of misconduct in office in relation to the shocking incident.