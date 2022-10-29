Near Miss of the Day 830: MGIF driver does close pass on three cyclists ... and immediately turns right

One of those ones in our Near Miss of the Day series today ... a driver who simply had to make a close pass on three cyclists to get ahead of them, before then turning right a hundred metres or so down the road.

Jim, the road.cc reader filmed the clip told us: “The cyclists have to move out into the centre of the carriageway due to a Royal Mail van being parked half on the footway, half on the carriageway.

“My partner and I were cycling through Wokingham, singe file and another cyclist was catching us from behind.

“The driver elected to overtake all three of us straight into oncoming traffic, causing a driver on the opposite carriageway to react by braking, altering course and flashing their lights.

“I estimate the speed of the driver to be 40mph+ and the distance between us no more than 30cms,” Jim continued.

“The driver then immediately braked, indicated and turned right, making the overtake even more poorly judged (and maybe even deliberate intimidation) and unnecessary,” he added.

