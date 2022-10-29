Near Miss of the Day 830: MGIF driver does close pass on three cyclists ... and immediately turns right

One of those ones in our Near Miss of the Day series today ... a driver who simply had to make a close pass on three cyclists to get ahead of them, before then turning right a hundred metres or so down the road.
Jim, the road.cc reader filmed the clip told us: “The cyclists have to move out into the centre of the carriageway due to a Royal Mail van being parked half on the footway, half on the carriageway.
“My partner and I were cycling through Wokingham, singe file and another cyclist was catching us from behind.
“The driver elected to overtake all three of us straight into oncoming traffic, causing a driver on the opposite carriageway to react by braking, altering course and flashing their lights.
“I estimate the speed of the driver to be 40mph+ and the distance between us no more than 30cms,” Jim continued.
“The driver then immediately braked, indicated and turned right, making the overtake even more poorly judged (and maybe even deliberate intimidation) and unnecessary,” he added.
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
Of there's profit to be made from downsizers then appropriate housing will be built....
He thinks these look 'quite terrible'. What does he think about everything else on the roads eg the traffic lights, pedestrian barriers, road signs...
I was overtaken last week by a vehicle which passed me, crossing the double white solid lines. I was doing 18mph, the Police X5 sat behind me for...
PS - Don't forget dirty windscreens....
I'm glad they sacked him, but there's no mention of him being prosecuted for careless/dangerous driving. He should at least get points on his...
MPs have extra tough/stiff casing to prevent punctures...
Don't let Braverman know they've let someone out of Guantanamo Bay......
I have a Topeak Modula Java cage which takes a flask....
I noticed in Edinburgh a new "info board" has appeared on one of the paths apparently seeking to prepare the ground: "The paths may one day be...
It does appear ebike thefts are the "in crime" due to the risk reward equation. I recall some years ago a joke in Cycling Weekly where a bike thief...