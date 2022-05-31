Near Miss of the Day 776: Cyclist gets punishment pass from driver he passed in traffic queue

A cyclist who passed a driver who was queuing in traffic subsequently got a punishment pass from the same motorist, shown in today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series.

The rider on the receiving end was road.cc reader Kionne, who lives in the West Midlands.

“The reason for the punishment pass is further back down the road I overtook a line of stationary traffic that this person was in,” he told us.

“Throughout the video clip my speed was exactly 30mph and the speed limit for the road was 30mph,” he added – and while speed limits of course do not apply to cyclists, that does demonstrate that the driver would have been exceeding it.

