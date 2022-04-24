Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 754: MGIF driver closes passes on school run – only to be followed by cyclist for next minute

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's south east London...
by Ryan Mallon
Sun, Apr 24, 2022 19:03
Today’s Near Miss features one of the most pointless overtakes we’ve seen in a while, as the motorist in question spent the next minute mere metres in front of the cyclist he so desperately needed to pass on a tight, busy school street.

Dylan, the road.cc reader who posted the video to Twitter, says the police issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the motorist, but the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service which claimed that there was “no evidence that the driver had driven his vehicle far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver”.

The cyclist notes in the video that the motorist’s car was centimetres from his handlebars, that a van was approaching from the opposite direction and, in any case, the character of the road, featuring a number of bends and traffic-calming measures due to the presence of a school, rendered the extremely close pass particularly unnecessary.

“If that is that standard of driving/enforcement we can expect around our schools then God help us,” Dylan wrote.

“This particular road is a nightmare, and the daily examples of dangerous behaviour around this crossing are shocking. But there is no enforcement of any kind. It is a matter of time before there is an accident on Churchfields Road because of impatient drivers and rat running at school times.

“The letter from the CPS assumed I would be disappointed, and I was. But I don't want to go to court, I don't want the stress and time of having to report bad driving. But when there is no police presence on the road, it is the only option.

“When the CPS will not follow through on third party reporting, the law becomes useless. Maybe I'm wrong and there is nothing wrong with that driving.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

