Near Miss of the Day 754: MGIF driver closes passes on school run – only to be followed by cyclist for next minute

Today’s Near Miss features one of the most pointless overtakes we’ve seen in a while, as the motorist in question spent the next minute mere metres in front of the cyclist he so desperately needed to pass on a tight, busy school street.
Dylan, the road.cc reader who posted the video to Twitter, says the police issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the motorist, but the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service which claimed that there was “no evidence that the driver had driven his vehicle far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver”.
The cyclist notes in the video that the motorist’s car was centimetres from his handlebars, that a van was approaching from the opposite direction and, in any case, the character of the road, featuring a number of bends and traffic-calming measures due to the presence of a school, rendered the extremely close pass particularly unnecessary.
“If that is that standard of driving/enforcement we can expect around our schools then God help us,” Dylan wrote.
“This particular road is a nightmare, and the daily examples of dangerous behaviour around this crossing are shocking. But there is no enforcement of any kind. It is a matter of time before there is an accident on Churchfields Road because of impatient drivers and rat running at school times.
“The letter from the CPS assumed I would be disappointed, and I was. But I don't want to go to court, I don't want the stress and time of having to report bad driving. But when there is no police presence on the road, it is the only option.
“When the CPS will not follow through on third party reporting, the law becomes useless. Maybe I'm wrong and there is nothing wrong with that driving.”
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
A cycle hub is set to open this Summer. So people can drive to it and ride bikes there, then not ride bikes around their local area on everyday...
What i wanted to know is if there is the same obstruction on both sides of the road does the pecking order come into play? Some of the answers to...
Multiple instances of utterly shite driving there. ...
There really should be a legal disincentive to not render assistance and not leave the scene. Currently, if you're under the influence, then even...
Pffft! I'm waiting for 6 pots and a new version of this tool (maybe you'd need two or three different types).
How is it unprovoked if it's a direct response to him being an obnoxious idiot on the road? What was unprovoked was his attack on the cyclist using...
I'd say that the ambulance wasn't best positioned and was creating a hazard, but as it wasn't moving it was not causing any direct danger. The e...
More like a Raleigh grifter dragging around another 4 mostly pointless Raleigh grifters and a trailer, just in case....
I've used a couple of mountain and road tandems. But I want to say that fit is important the right size for you and your stok....
I've been riding road bikes for over sixty years, 55 of them unassisted. I reckon I've served my time, I've now got peripheral vascular disease -...