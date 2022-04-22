Near Miss of the Day 753: Wrong-way e-scooter rider cuts across cyclist

A cyclist in south west London who was riding slowly around the back of an ambulance in south west London got a bit of a shock to find an e-scooter rider coming the wrong way down a one-way street cutting across her path then heading through a No Entry sign.

The incident happened last Friday 15 April at the junction of Cowleaze Road and the A307 in Kingston-upon-Thames in south west London.

The footage was shot by road.cc reader jaysa, who told us: “I’m dawdling up a bus lane expecting to sync with the lights ahead changing to green.

“A private ambulance is stationary across the bus lane, so I creep behind him super slow as I can’t see past … and encounter a scooter on the wrong side of the road, riding too fast for his visibility, turning through the No Entry sign and on the wrong side of the emerging car.

“I came to a halt a foot away from him ... luckily I was creeping round the back of the van as I couldn't see far. But definitely didn't expect that!

“I'm all for scooters but not when ridden by Herberts,” jaysa added.

As the law currently stands, it is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on public roads, and police regularly confiscate them, with riders potentially facing charges including driving a motor vehicle with no insurance.

With approval from the Department for Transport, some London boroughs – but not Kingston-upon-Thames – are participating in a scheme under which e-scooters may be hired, provided the user fulfils several criteria including being aged 18 or over and having a full or provisional driving licence.

Three rental firms – Dott, Lime and Tier – are involved in the trial which began in July 2021, but the one in the video does not appear to belong to any of those companies.

