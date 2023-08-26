Near Miss of the Day 873: Impatient driver overtaking tractor close passes cyclist and narrowly avoids oncoming HGV

Today's Near Miss of the Day sounds like the start of a bad joke... a driver, a trucker, a farmer and a cyclist roll through the Welsh countryside...

No punchline, I'm afraid, just a near miss on two fronts — a close pass on a cyclist, and a motorist lucky to avoid a head-on collision with an HGV.

This footage was sent in from Wales, our reader telling us it resulted in the driver accepting a fine, plus penalty points on their licence, before the case was due in court.

It was reported to Operation SNAP after the cyclist recorded the incident on the B4302 in Carmarthenshire last September.

"At the particular section of road the incident happened, it is well sighted," the cyclist said. "When starting the overtake the driver would have clearly seen the HGV approaching. There was space to pull in behind me, but instead they chose to pass closely."

