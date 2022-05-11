Near Miss of the Day 766: “I’m glad I was going slowly” – Driver pulls out right in front of cyclist

There can be no excuses for the driver featured in today’s Near Miss, who looked directly at the approaching cyclist for several seconds before pulling out right in front of them at the last possible moment.

The road.cc reader who sent in the video was 70 miles into a century ride through Cornwall and had experienced a number of close passes on the same road, which forced them to ride close to the footpath.

“I’d pulled in to the gutter to let the traffic behind me pass, because they were squeezing through anyway. In hindsight I should have just taken the primary position,” the cyclist told us.

“I couldn't believe he looked me in the eye for ages and then pulled out. I'm glad I was going slowly!”

Unfortunately, the cyclist couldn’t see the motorist’s number plate so was unable to report the incident to the police.

