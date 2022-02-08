Near Miss of the Day 709: Driver advised to read Highway Code...but no further action for traffic island close pass

No further action for this driver's dangerous close pass approaching a traffic island, just a stern warning to refresh themselves on the Highway Code.

So what does the newly-revised Highway Code say about overtaking cyclists?

As per Rule 163...

Give motorcyclists, cyclists, horse riders and horse drawn vehicles at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car. As a guide: − leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists at speeds of up to 30mph, and give them more space when overtaking at higher speeds. You should wait behind the motorcyclist, cyclist, horse rider, horse drawn vehicle or pedestrian and not overtake if it is unsafe or not possible to meet these clearances.

road.cc reader John was riding in primary position, as advised by the Highway Code when "at the approach to junctions or road narrowings where it would be unsafe for drivers to overtake you".

This footage came from last summer, before the changes were outlined, but three weeks after submitting the footage, John was told the driver had been "very apologetic" and "would be investing in a copy of the Highway Code".

"For an incident like this, education is the best result," John concluded.

