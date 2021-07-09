Near Miss of the Day 609: Driver gives cyclist a soaking (and head-on close pass) ... on purpose?

One of the most fundamental pieces of advice to motorists in the Highway Code – to drive to the conditions – is also, we suspect, one of the most ignored rules.

And perhaps today’s entry in our Near Miss of the Day series is just a reflection of that ignorance – although we can’t help thinking that the driver here gave the cyclist a soaking (and a head-on close pass) on purpose.

It happened last Monday morning at 0540 hours on Fordbridge Road in Sunbury on Thames – appropriately, there are a lot of water-based references there – to road.cc reader Laurence.

Whether on your bike or on foot, chances are that you’ve been splashed by some idiot driver over the years, intentionally or otherwise.

But there’s a very serious side to this – you can see from the clip that the sudden soaking Laurence received caused him to wobble, and it fair play to him for keeping his bike – and himself – upright.

And to add insult to injury, he told us that he’d taken his rain jacket off about a mile beforehand.

Hopefully he’s dried out by now.

