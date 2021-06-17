Near Miss of the Day 599: The "I'm a cyclist myself" edition

"I'm a cyclist myself" is something you'll often see on social media threads or newspaper columns before the person making that statement unleashes a rant against ... erm, cyclists ... but there is a special place reserved for a driver who utters those words at a cyclist on whom he has just made a close pass.
The rider on the receiving end in this case was road.cc reader James, who said: "This entry is from a couple of weeks ago: not a terrible pass - speed was OK at least - but I was surprised when the driver claimed that he was a cyclist and had assessed that the pass was safe, especially given the parked cars on both sides and my position somewhere between primary and secondary.
"The futility of passing when only 50 metres or so from a junction also didn't seem to play a part in his decision making.
"Reported to Sussex Police who have sent a letter," James added. "Maybe that is fair enough in this case?"
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
