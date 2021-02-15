Near Miss of the Day 543: Punishment pass shot with 360-degree camera

Something a bit different in our Near Miss of the Day series today – a deliberate pass filmed from five different angles, shot with a 360-degree camera.

The footage was shot on the Bears Way Cycle Route in East Dunbartonshire by Dave Brennan, whom we’ve featured on road.cc before, and who co-founded Scottish cycle campaign group, Pedal on Parliament.

Referring to the incident, Dave said: “I didn't use the cycle lane (icy and people walking in it due to ice on the pavements) and this angers some drivers. This one in particular who, in my opinion, did a punishment pass.

“Using my new Insta 360 R Twin camera, I can view the incident from many different angles. Here I test out five. Let me know which one you think demonstrates the punishment pass the clearest.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling