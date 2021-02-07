Near Miss of the Day 536: Motorist in pointless race to overtake cyclist before red traffic light

- News
Looks like a nice peice of kit. Would have been nicer if the black side also had reflective patches and piping for the ninjas.
and tbf a bus that had stopped that far over the line braking if the lights had gone red, would have just carried on over ime....
She won in November 2019 according to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juli_Briskman and a plethora of newspaper articles
There's no need to be so patronising....
Even the decathlon RC 520 has shot up to a grand. I was considering one, but not at that price.
Washing up liquid is a big NO! It is the very worst thing you can use. It will strip any protection from your bike, dull the paintwork and dull the...
I think the current limit is about right....
Did you report that incident? If not, you can hardly expect them to improve if nobody points out their mistakes.
Lack of m/guard in front of the fork means water sprays forward and back at higher speed and means front of legs etc get wet anyway. ...
Agreed. Violent bully no matter what is going on in the rest of his life and no matter what the cyclist said to him. ;-(