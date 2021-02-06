Near Miss of the Day 535: A new twist on the classic left hook

Today’s near miss is a variant on that timeless classic, the left hook. Rather than merely turning across the cyclist, forcing him to slow, this driver starts to turn but then comes to a complete stop in his path.

The reason for this – as you can see – is a pedestrian crossing a side road.

We have clearly uncovered the precise level of urgency of this motorist’s driving. They are in enough of a hurry that they’ll merrily turn across the path of another road user, but not in quite such a rush that they’d drive straight into a child.

The incident occurred on September 3, 2020, on Constitution Hill Road in Poole, Dorset.

“A case of I'll just left hook the cyclist or run the child down,” said Gary who submitted the footage.

