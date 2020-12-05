Near Miss of the Day 507: Driver of rental van overtakes car and two cyclists despite oncoming vehicle

Today’s gung-ho overtake of a car and two cyclists only seems more and more ludicrous the more times you watch it.

The incident occurred near Mobberley in Cheshire on November 27.

The driver of a rental van moves onto the opposite side of the road to overtake a car, then continues past the two cyclists.

This manoeuvre is carried out despite the presence of a very large, extremely visible, oncoming vehicle which causes the driver to cut back in near the leading cyclist.

Watch the footage again and you can see that the van driver travelling in the opposite direction doesn’t merely stop, but does so hard up against the verge to avoid a collision.

The video was submitted by Ant, who reported the incident to Cheshire Police.

The force told him it would be taking “further action”.

