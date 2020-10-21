Near Miss of the Day 485: “You should know better” – 4x4 driver carrying road bikes makes close pass on cyclist

There's something particularly frustrating when you get a close pass by a vehicle that turns out to have a couple of bikes on the roof rack or on the back, telling you that the motorist who did it is a cyclist themself - and that's what we have in today's Near Miss of the Day video.

The footage here was shot in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire by road.cc reader Alex who said it came from "someone who looks like they really should know better."

Alex continued: "I wasn't too bothered about the Proton - yes, much less than 1.5 metres but it didn't feel close.

"The Qashqai, on the other hand ... passed within inches of me and then I see two decent bikes on the back - obscuring the number plate and lights just for good measure.

"When I caught and passed him 30 seconds later at the inevitable traffic queue, he told me he thought he'd given me enough room!

"Reported to Thames Valley Police, but they seem to have stopped giving updates as a matter of course since June," he added.

