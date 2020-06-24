Near Miss of the Day 429: Overtaking driver swerved back in so closely cyclist could see own face reflected (includes swearing)

A motorist made a close pass on a cyclist then deliberately pulled in, with the rider saying that the vehicle was so close to him that he could see his face reflected on it, in the latest video of our Near Miss of the Day series.

The incident happened near Wokingham, Berkshire on 2 June and was filmed by road.cc reader David.

He told us: "The absent minded overtake was bad enough, but the intentional swerve back to the left could have been lethal.

"I managed to just brake out of way, but the car was still so close in front that you can clearly see my reflection in the back of the car.

"I reported the incident to Thames Valley Police and they contacted me today to tell me that they had confirmed the driver’s identity and intended to prosecute," he added.

