Near Miss of the Day 407: Two close passes on first day of lockdown being eased

Yesterday saw the partial easing of lockdown in England, with people now advised by the government that they can take unlimited exercise as well as drive to open spaces anywhere in the country. The latter will put more drivers on the road, of course, so we may well see more close passes - and here's a road.cc reader who had two yesterday, the first from a car driver coming towards him who seemed to be distracted by his phone, the second from an articulated lorry driver towing a trailer who overtook him.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Graham, who told us that both incidents happened in Charnwood, north west Leicestershire, and who said: "Yesterday for the first time in months I went out with my Gitup onboard, this being the first day after lockdown was started to lift.

"Needless to say I was close passed. Twice." Regarding the first incident in the video, he said: "I think the driver fiddling with his phone or something as he was driving straight at me, swerving at the last minute and waving an apology.

"I note the car, M11KCK, is not MOT'd and the MOT expired before the lockdown, so I've contacted the police, who want me to visit a police station to file a report!"

