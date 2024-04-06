Five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain gets his nicked bike back

Maybe you haven’t won the Tour de France five times. Or maybe, you’ve turned up to the spot where you left your bike, and experienced that heart-punching moment when you realise it’s not there.

If the latter, you now have something in common with five-time yellow jersey winner Miguel Indurain, whose bike was nicked last month in Vilaseca near Tarragona in Catalonia.

And, if you’ve happily been reunited with your stolen bike shortly afterwards, you’ll know the kick it gives you.

Better than drugs.

Indurain had been preparing for the six-day Titan Desert mountain bike race in Morocco when his bike was stolen, reports Barrons.com.

In a statement, the Mossos de Esquadra, the regional police force for Catalonia, said: “Today we've returned to Miguel Indurain the bicycle which was stolen from him in March.”

In reply, Indurain praised the police, “for the effort they made to solve this case and recover my bike which we need to go to the Titan.”

The bike was reportedly stolen from a van in which it was being kept outside a hotel where Indurain was staying.