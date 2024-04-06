Five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain gets his nicked bike back

Support road.cc

Five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain gets his nicked bike backIndurain with bike

Turns out that legends of our sport can also experience that heart-punching moment when their bike has been stolen
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Apr 06, 2024 18:21
2

Maybe you haven’t won the Tour de France five times. Or maybe, you’ve turned up to the spot where you left your bike, and experienced that heart-punching moment when you realise it’s not there.

If the latter, you now have something in common with five-time yellow jersey winner Miguel Indurain, whose bike was nicked last month in Vilaseca near Tarragona in Catalonia.

And, if you’ve happily been reunited with your stolen bike shortly afterwards, you’ll know  the kick it gives you.

Better than drugs.

Indurain had been preparing for the six-day Titan Desert mountain bike race in Morocco when his bike was stolen, reports Barrons.com.

In a statement, the Mossos de Esquadra, the regional police force for Catalonia, said: “Today we've returned to Miguel Indurain the bicycle which was stolen from him in March.”

In reply, Indurain praised the police, “for the effort they made to solve this case and recover my bike which we need to go to the Titan.”

The bike was reportedly stolen from a van in which it was being kept outside a hotel where Indurain was staying.

Miguel Indurain
Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

john_smith | 2 hours ago
Slightly misleading picture, surely?!

lesterama replied to john_smith | 1 hour ago
Yep. That Pinarello hour bike is different gravy

