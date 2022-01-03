Merseyside moped muggers steal two bikes at knifepoint

Police are appealing for information after a pair of men on a moped stole two bikes at knifepoint in Halewood, near Liverpool, on the evening of New Year’s Day.

Merseyside Police say they received a report at around 9.50pm on Saturday 1 January of a robbery in an alleyway at the junction of Boundary Drive and Portway.

Officers say that two men on mountain bikes were approached by two men on a grey moped and that one of the latter produced a knife after what was described as a verbal altercation.

The two victims were said to have left the scene on foot, while the men on the moped took the mountain bikes and drove off.

According to police, no-one was injured and it is not believed that the knife was used.

The moped passenger was said to be wearing a balaclava, black coat and trousers, while the driver was wearing a black and grey camouflage balaclava, black coat and trousers.

The bikes that were stolen are described as a white and blue Coyote with blue handlebars, black mudguards and a red seat, and a black and grey Carrera Vengeance bike.

Detective Inspector Nick Suffield of Merseyside Police said: “We simply will not stand by and allow people to carry knives and threaten the safety of themselves and others.

“This was a shocking incident and we’re determined to identify who was involved and remove them and their weapon from the streets.

“We rely on members of the public coming forward with information about such incidents to keep our streets safer.

“If you were in the Halewood area yesterday evening and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please come forward.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage then please review it and if you see anything, including a grey scooter being driven in the area, please let us know.

“Tell us what you know about this incident and we’ll take positive action to remove those who use weapons to cause fear and harm in our communities from our streets.”

Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information about it is requested to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, or call 101 quoting reference 22000003723.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.