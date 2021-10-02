Man charged with murder of cyclist hit by motorist

A man appeared in court today charged with the murder of a cyclist who died days after being hit by a motorist.

Carl Eland, 37, from North Ormesby in Middlesbrough, was left with serious head injuries following the collision and died later in hospital.

He had been cycling with a 24-year-old woman who was not seriously injured.

They were hit between Homerton Road and Gribdale Road in Middlesbrough in August.

A burnt-out white Vauxhall Insignia was found abandoned nearby.

The defendant, 20-year-old Brandon Ali spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address at the brief hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning, Teeside Live reports.

It is not yet clear if Ali was the driver of the car. He did not enter a plea at Saturday's two-minute hearing.

Ali, of Dalwood Court, was remanded in custody and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

