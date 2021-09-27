Man admits assaulting cyclist who discovered him stealing his bike

A man who assaulted a cyclist who had discovered him stealing his bike and insulted him due to his religion has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

The victim had been visiting his girlfriend’s flat in Pitsmoor, Sheffield on 12 February this year when he discovered 50 year old Jason Galloway fiddling with the bike’s lock, reports The Star.

The bike’s owner was taking photos of Galloway when the latter began punching and kicking him and making insulting comments about Islam, as well as banging his head against a wall.

Galloway, from Sheffield, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a bicycle and religiously aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The complainant stated he has been left feeling afraid and suffering panic attacks and he no longer feels safe at his girlfriend’s home.

In mitigation, Rebecca Tanner said that Galloway, who has previously been convicted on 33 occasions for 75 offences, had struggled with drug addiction but has dealt with those issues while on remand and is receiving methadone.

“He’s turned 50 and he feels, in his words he, ‘doesn’t have another sentence in me’,” she told the court.

Recorder Felicity Davies told Galloway: “Your offence was not motivated by any religious objection or bias. Rather, when you were caught stealing you were searching about for abusive things to say and you picked on the complainant’s religion and you were abusive.”

“You have come to the conclusion you are too old for this and it is time to make a life that does not involve committing offences and getting punished for them,” she added.

She sentenced him to 14 months’ imprisonment, although due to the time he had already spent on remand, it was expected that he would be released.