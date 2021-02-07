South London bike shop Geoffrey Butler closes down with immediate effect

South London independent bike shop Geoffrey Butler has closed with immediate effect, telling customers in an email that today would be its final day of trading and apologising for the lack of notice.

In a statement, the business said: “We regret to inform you that Geoffrey Butler Cycles Ltd will be closing its doors today.

“Our last day of business will be on 07/02/2021. After that date, Geoffrey Butler Cycles Ltd will no longer be offering retail or workshop services.

“The decision to close down the business was not an easy one, and we were hoping to give people more notice than a day.

“It’s been a trying time for all this past year; We would like to thank all of our customers that have shopped with us over the last 40 plus years, under the current owner, and wish you all well.”

A message on the homepage of the company’s website added: “Rest assured we are still working behind the scenes.

“We will make sure pending repairs and orders are completed and customers will be contacted.”

The business closes after more than six decades of trading, during which time its profile grew from that of a local bike shop to one that sold bikes, parts and accessories to customers around the world.

More than two decades ago, the company set up a mail order department, enabling it to reach consumers outside its immediate catchment area, both in the UK and beyond.

In 2011, the retailer’s premises in South Croydon was one of a number of bike shops in London targeted by looters in the wave of riots that spread across London and other cities in England on August of that year after Mark Duggan was shot dead by police in Tottenham.

> Bike shops targeted by looters in wave of violence spreading across London

After more than half a century at its South End premises, the company subsequently relocated in 2016 to a new shop two miles away, close to Purley Oaks train station.