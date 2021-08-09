Council threatens legal action against councillor who cut down vegetation blocking path

A council has threatened a councillor with legal action after he cleared away vegetation that had been blocking a footway in the town.

Keith Kondakor, a Green councillor on Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, shared a letter on Twitter that he had received via email from the council’s director for Democracy, Planning & Public Protection, Philip Richardson.

Kondakor shared the letter in response to a post on the social network from cycling blogger and campaigner Danny Williams, who had retweeted a picture of an off-road cycle path in Poole that had been rendered impassable due to overgrown bushes and ferns.

“Wow. That’s a cycle path under that undergrowth,” wrote Williams. “Nationally, we have loads of bits of cycle infrastructure. Nationally, our local authorities and transport agencies don’t maintain it. They only maintain for cars.”

Wow. That’s a cycle path under that undergrowth. Nationally, we have loads of bits of cycle infrastructure. Nationally, our local authorities and transport agencies don’t maintain it. They only maintain for cars https://t.co/QCA1ZqeApr — citymobility (@citycyclists) August 8, 2021

Kondakor wrote on Twitter: “And in Nuneaton I get a threatening email from @NBBCouncil when I do some trimming to vegetation obstructing the pavement. I am the borough councillor and it had been reported by my wife in May and several others in June.”

Wow. Cut back some vegetation on a path because @NBBCouncil hadn’t been maintaining it = council threatens you with police / criminal activity. This is deranged https://t.co/Nu2ijmKOMs — citymobility (@citycyclists) August 8, 2021

In the letter he received from the Conservative-controlled council, acknowledged that he had informed the council of his “cutting back vegetation which is overhanging the public highway.” The location concerned was Weddington Road, which has a footways on both sides, as well as a shared use path.

The letter said, “This is an activity that is normally undertaken on behalf of the Council by its grounds maintenance contractor and is not something that elected members are required or expected to do.

“If you continue with undertaking works activities after receipt of this e-mail, I shall have no choice but to consider seeking an interim injunction to restrain you from continuing to do so. Furthermore, this activity could amount to criminal damage, which is a criminal offence. In such circumstances, I will not hesitate to have the matter referred to the police for investigation.

“I appreciate that the footway was partially obstructed by the vegetation, but it is a matter for the Council to resolve, not by an elected member to take matters into their own hands.”

The letter also highlighted that by “taking on activities that are clearly outside of your remit as a Councillor,” Mr Kondakar would not benefit from the indemnity he would usually enjoy for activities carried out in his role at the council.

The council told him that “No indemnity can be given where the activity constitutes a criminal offence; or where there is deliberate wrongdoing,” and that should any claim arise from his actions, “you will be personally liable for any loss or damage caused by you” – including potentially being joined as a defendant in any proceedings brought against the council.