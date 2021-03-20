L39ION of LA teams up with Zwift for ‘disruptive’ new volcano inspired kit

The L39ION of LA cycling team have unveiled their 'disruptive' 2021 team kit from their California training camp.
Team manager and multiple US National Champion, Justin Williams explained that the design was partly inspired by one of Zwift's most iconic features - volcanoes.
The kit is the result of a design collaboration between the LA based team, Zwift and Rapha.
Speaking at the launch, Williams, said: "“Working in partnership with Zwift and Rapha was an incredibly rewarding experience creatively.
"We wanted to find a way to connect the team’s mission with the playfulness of Zwift.
"The inspiration for the design came from one of Watopia’s most distinctive features - the Volcano.
"Volcanoes are disruptive forces, they are unstoppable, but ultimately they are the creators of new worlds.
"This felt like the perfect way to tell the story of our partnership
- two disruptive brands born in LA on a mission to make the world a better and more inclusive place.”
For 2021, L39ION of LA has moved up to UCI Continental level and has also set up a women’s racing team.
The team is focussed on increasing diversity and inclusion within cycling and has more black riders in their roster than were present in all three of the 2020 Grand Tours put together.
It was founded in 2019 by Justin and his brother Cory Williams with the goal of increasing diversity and inclusion in cycling.
The '39' in the name represents 39th Street in Los Angeles, where the brothers grew up.
The team kit will be available to purchase here from Rapha.
