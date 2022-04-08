Jumbo-Visma rider Milan Vader “critical” after Basque Country crash

Jumbo-Visma rider Milan Vader is said to be in a “critical” condition in hospital this evening after crashing over a guardrail on a descent early on during today’s fifth stage of the Itzulia Basque Country Tour.

The former Dutch mountain biking champion was taken to hospital in Bilbao, where he has been operated on this evening, and his parents are travelling this evening from the Netherlands to be at his bedside, reports AD.nl.

The 26 year old is said to have sustained injuries including broken vertebrae, as well as a broken collarbone and shoulder blade, and narrowing of his carotid arteries.

He is reportedly being kept under anaesthesia, with AD.nl reporting that maintaining good brain function is the medical team’s top priority.

Vader, who is in his first season racing on the road – he was 10th in the mountain bike cross-country event at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics – was riding just his third race for Jumbo-Visma, having made his debut at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, then finishing 50th at Strade Bianche in early March.