Jail for speeding driver who fatally injured teenage cyclist and fled scene

A speeding and uninsured driver who had previously twice been warned by police about his driving has been jailed for nine months after he crashed into a teenage cyclist, fatally injuring him, and fled the scene.

Kayn Galer, aged 20, had pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to causing the death by careless driving of 13-year-old Gregg Lewis McGuire in Washington, Tyne & Wear, reports ITV News.

Galer, who had only held his driving licence for nine months, was on his way to a car meet in his modified Vauxhall Corsa when he crashed into the youngster, who was riding home after meeting friends, on the evening of 14 August last year.

Collision investigators established that he had been driving at 46mph in a 30mph zone immediately before the collision, and that despite applying his brakes was unable to avoid crashing into the teenager, who never regained consciousness and died of head injuries two days later.

A bus driver who had spotted Galer shortly before the collision said that he had been “flying towards us” and, in reference to his speed, thought at the time that “he’s doing a ton.”

Gavin Doig, prosecuting, said: “The bus driver saw the defendant collide with something and something flew into the air. He was not aware of what he had hit at that time.

“The defendant didn't stop. He slowed down, then the bus driver said he ‘took off, like literally stormed off’,” Mr Doig added.

Galer drove away from the scene to attend the car meet despite his windscreen being smashed, telling people there, “I’ve hit someone.”

When he returned to the collision scene later, he lied to police about the speed he had been driving at, claiming first that he had been travelling at 30mph, before changing that to say his speed had been 20mph.

Officers had previously handed Galer Section 59 notices on two occasions to warn him over the standard of his driving, the second coming just six weeks before the fatal crash.

In a victim impact statement, Gregg’s mother Alison Rudkin said: “He was such a funny character and always had us laughing. He could achieve anything he put his mind to.

“He was the glue in our family. No mother should have to watch their fit and health 13-year-old boy die.

“I pray Gregg was not in pain and was unaware the driver had left him. I'm so thankful to the people that did try to help him.”

She added: “Life without Gregg is not a life worth living. Life is a living hell. He was my baby boy, my everything.”

Galer, who also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following the crash, driving without insurance and failure to stop at the scene of a collision, was also banned from driving for three years.

Sentencing him, Judge Paul Sloan KC told Galer: “Gregg McGuire was a popular, happy, caring boy who had his whole life before him. Now, because of your actions that evening, his family have been left utterly broken.

“No sentence I am permitted by law to impose can even begin to ease their pain and suffering, pain and suffering that will remain with them for the rest of their lives.”