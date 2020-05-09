Government to push cycling in bid to take pressure off roads and public transport – funding announcement expected later today

An announcement of increased funding for cycle infrastructure is expected when Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaks at a press conference later today. Travel is one of the Government’s greatest challenges when it comes to social distancing and he is expected to urge people to walk and cycle more to take the pressure off roads and public transport.

Reporting government plans before they’re officially announced is maybe not the smartest thing to do at the minute, but here at road.cc we’re quietly optimistic.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of a “new Golden Age of cycling”. That in itself does not amount to much, but it echoes comments made to UK mayors about how far more commuters would need to cycle when the nation begins to emerge from lockdown.

Maintaining the two-metre rule means buses, trains, trams and tubes will be able to carry far fewer passengers and it’s been estimated that transport capacity could be reduced by as much as 90 per cent.

Speaking last week, London’s cycling commissioner Will Norman said that if just a fraction of those people switch to cars, the capital would grind to a halt.

The story is similar in other areas and the BBC reports that Shapps is therefore likely to announce extra funding for local authorities to improve roads for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The crisis has exposed how little space is allocated to people,” commented Cycling Commissioner for Greater Manchester, Chris Boardman.

"If we enable people to travel differently, we will protect them now during the crisis, and afterwards when the public health benefits of more people exercising and breathing in cleaner air kick in – that's how you protect the NHS."

Writing to Shapps earlier in the week, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Cycling Group, Ruth Cadbury MP, urged him to act quickly and allocate funding to local authorities to widen pavements and add cycle lanes.

She said if such initiatives were implemented soon, “they will be less likely to bear the wrath of vehicle drivers complaining about cyclists and pedestrians taking road space. Continued positive messaging from the Government would of course be very welcome too.”

A coalition of nine environmental and transport pressure groups including Greenpeace and Cycling UK has also written to the government demanding a big increase in spending on walking and cycling.

"It would be completely absurd if, after the unprecedented efforts and sacrifices made to save thousands of lives from Covid-19, we allowed thousands more to be cut short by the devastating impacts of toxic pollution," they said.