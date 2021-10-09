Google Maps unveil new 'lite navigation' system specifically for cyclists

Google Maps has announced it will be releasing a new 'lite' navigation system designed for cyclists.

The new update will allow you to see details about your current trip without the need to constantly keep turning your phone's screen on.

It essentially allows you to see your current ETA and any changes in elevation along the route at a glance - useful if you mount your phone on your bars.

Google announced the introduction of the lite navigation as part of a wider sustainability programme.

In the U.S, Google Maps now automatically takes drivers on routes that have the best fuel efficiency, although that setting can be changed.

Google estimates the feature may help prevent as much as 1 million tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

That’s the equivalent of removing 200,000 cars from the road.

Google Maps haven't given an exact date for the update, but said the new feature will be released 'in the coming months'.