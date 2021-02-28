Schoolgirls in Tanzania receive bikes from town over 6,000 miles away

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Actually looks like the driver never saw you, or your wife. Appalling....
yes - on my iPad - seems to be very slow some times
Hello Smiffi. I'm a cyclist in York (not a member of York Cycling Campaign) and have an interest in this. (And incidentally, erm, so what if they...
Thank you, I've ordered some more cables so going to give it a go. Never done it before but figured the worse that can happen is I have to take it...
Many of the haters are anti-American xenophobes, which is a joke really given Europeans' history with cycling and drug abuse....
Ok, so I was a little harsh there. Micro bubbles are a genuine research area. The idea is that you encapsulate the drug in a microbubble, then zap...
Emergency vehicles have right of way every time. In the UK I've seen it a couple of times, where the police have been notified that an ambulance or...
Modern carbon rims are fine in the dry, but still not as good as ordinary aluminium.
I'm on a 16 week programme which is currently less intense than my normal riding. Four weeks in, I've spent the last month pootling around in HR...
Disagree; the police only take notice when it's one of their own. Anyone else go get f*cked. Experience is a strong learning tool. Hampshire...