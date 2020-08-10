Five cool things coming soon from Mavic, Suunto, Kask, Topeak and Maxxis

It was almost a bit too warm this weekend, but we hope you got plenty of miles in (and used plenty of sunscreen) in any case! Here are some of the best things we've tested during this mini heatwave ahead of the full reviews...

Kask Mojito³

£130.00

Described as "safer and comfier" by Kask, the popular Mojito has had an overhaul with a greater focus on ventilation and comfort for recreational riders. They say that the 'Blue Tech' material used in the helmet’s internal padding provides more comfort and also wicks away excess sweat, while the vents are larger than version two to offer increased airflow. They also claim the Mojito is now safer than ever, and that it “surpasses the European safety certification requirements by a considerable 48%, ensures up to a 32% improvement on rear impact, up to 25% improvement on frontal impact and up to 12% improvement on top impact, in comparison to its Mojito X predecessor.”

Is the third iteration of the Mojito offer the perfect cocktail of safety and comfort? Steve Williams' review is coming soon.

kask.com

Suunto 5 GPS Sports Watch

£244.46

While most of you might prefer to stick with a dedicated cycling GPS, sports watches often offer plenty for cyclists and this one from Suunto is no different. The 5 is in the middle of their multisport watch range, in between the entry-level 3 and the range-topping 7, and is described as lightweight and durable with "adaptive training guidance". 24/7 activity tracking including sleep quality, stress and recovery can all be measured to ensure your training plan is hitting the right spot, and when on the bike you can take advantage of the wrist-based heart rate measurement and the built-in 7 day training plan to maintain, improve or supercharge your fitness. Of course it's also Bluetooth-enabled so you can share all your activities on Strava, TrainingPeaks and other apps. Is it now a permanent fixture on Simon Smythe's wrist? Find out next month in the full test report...

suunto.com

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST Disc wheelset

£430.00

It looks like Mavic are going to be ok after their financial troubles, which is for the best if most of our previous experiences with their fast and reliable wheels are anything to go by. The latest iteration of their popular Cosmic Elite UST wheels for disc brake bikes are described as "rapid-rolling", with a 30mm depth for some aero benefit and constructed in S6000 aluminium. A 17mm internal width will allow for the use of reasonably wide rubber; and keen to promote the 'wheel/tyre system' of their wheelsets, Mavic also throw in a set of their Yksion Pro UST tyres, described as "nippy and nimble" across the tarmac.

Mavic say their Instant Drive 360 freehub provides immediate engagement, and 24 straightpull spokes keep the hoops strong and supple.

mavic.com

Maxxis High Road SL 28C

£49.99

This brand new race tyre from Maxxis is described as “extremely lightweight”, and is intended for race day only due to its limited puncture protection: "Designed to be fast, not to last", say Maxxis. It's essentially a faster version of their existing High Road, with a drop in weight and a new compound leading to a claimed 12% decrease in rolling resistance. Maxxis say it will still maintain the same grip levels as the standard High Road, but stress again that usage should be limited to racing. Fast and reasonably reliable? Jamie Williams' test report is coming soon...

freewheel.co.uk

Topeak Tubi 18

£36.99

This multitool is specifically aimed at riders with tubeless wheels/tyres, and includes an air-stop, plug tool, reamer, and 5 pieces of 3.5mm thick tyre repair plugs stored in a machined alloy tube. You also get numerous allen key sizes, T10 and T25 torx wrenches, a Phillips screwdriver and and serrated knife/saw for performing other tightening and fettling tasks on the go. The ultimate mini emergency tool for tubeless tyres? Lara Dunn will be telling us in her full review soon, although hopefully she won't have to deploy the tubeless repair tools too much...

extrauk.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.