Five cool things coming soon from Garmin, Canyon, Continental, Mavic and Ale

Hopefully you've all enjoyed the sunshine this weekend, and got plenty of miles in like we have while testing all the latest bikes and gear that have swung through road.cc HQ recently! There's even some bike racing happening now, things are looking up...

Canyon Inflite CF SL 8

£3,149.00

This is Canyon's 'top dog' cyclocross racer, and even so the Inflite CF SL 8 still represents pretty decent value for money judging from the spec sheet alone. Reynolds AR41 carbon wheels are a welcome edition, providing a tubeless-ready vessel with a 21mm internal width to attach the chunky Schwalbe X-One tyres to. The unique Inflite CF SL Disc frame has the distinctive dip at the rear of the top tube, plus an integrated seatpost clamp within the seat tube which extends the effective bending length of the seatpost; Canyon say this provides added comfort when riding over rough terrain. A Sram X-SYNC single 40t chainring features on the drivetrain for shifting simplicity, with a wide-tooth, narrow-tooth design for maximum chain control. It weighs in at just 7.9kg for a size medium, with the H31 carbon cockpit further reducing the weight. Is it as good through the mud as it looks on paper? Liam Cahill's verdict is coming soon...

canyon.com

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

£519.99

Garmin haven't had the best time of it recently, however users are reporting that their systems are back up and running so we can once again show the world what we've been up to on two wheels without having to (gasp) hook our devices up to a computer via USB like cavemen. The Edge 1030 Plus is Garmin's 'ultimate' bike computer, and is of course an update on the popular Edge 1030. New features include pause turn guidance, on-device workouts, extended battery life and the integration of Trailforks off-road navigation and mapping. The physical dimensions are the same as the Edge 1030, and all other features that appear on that device remain on the new one. Worth the upgrade? The test report is coming soon....

garmin.com

Mavic Cosmic Elite SL road shoe

£155.00

Another brand who have had some difficulties recently, it looks like Mavic are here to stay after buyers were found to save them from the brink... which means you'll be able to get yourselves a pair of the new Cosmic Elite SL road shoes after all if they receive a glowing recommendation from our tester. Available in numerous colours, the kicks weigh in at 230g and feature Mavic's Energy Carbon Comp outsole to maximise your pedalling power. This is paired with an Ortholite insole for long-lasting comfort and reduce vibration, and a secure fit is provided by a single BOA IP1 dial and an additional Velcro strap. An updated anatomical shape features better heel hold and a more rounded toe box for improved stability and comfort, according to Mavic.

mavic.com

Ale Agonista Plus bibshorts

£160.00

The luxurious Agonista bib shorts from Italian brand Ale are designed to be as breathable as possible for hot weather riding, and "extremely lightweight" according to Ale themselves. The fit is described as "body-mapped" (i.e. a close fit) and anti-slip gripper technology keeps them in place. The 8HF seat pad is said to be ideal for long days, with two different memory foam thicknesses and densities to provide extra comfort. The combination of raw-cut materials and bonded seam technology should also eliminate any rubbing or chafing against the skin. The perfect high-end bibs? Get the long and short of it in Stu Kerton's review, coming later this month...

paligap.cc

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tour De France

€69.90

This classic spin on a tyre that was already a bona fide classic delighted many of us when it was launched last month, and this is the first time we've reviewed a clincher version of Continental's latest all-round race tyre. It was released with a tan wall in honour of the upcoming Tour de France, and is exactly the same as the black version apart from the splash of "cream" (that's how Continental describe it). If you weren't aware of the main features of the GP5000 already, the highlights include three layers of 110tpi casing, the Vectran Breaker puncture protection layer, BlackChilli compound and the Lazer Grip micro profile structure on the tyre’s shoulder which Continental says adds to cornering grip. Tan-tastic? Find out in the upcoming review later in August...

www.conti-tyres.co.uk

