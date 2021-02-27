'Incredibly talented' police officer killed after being hit by motorist while cycling

An 'incredibly talented police officer' died when she was hit by a motorist while cycling in Carmarthenshire.

T he BBC report Sgt Lynwen Thomas was declared dead at the scene of the crash, involving a van, at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday, on the westbound A40 near Bancyfelin.

Sgt Thomas, 37, worked as a heritage crime specialist at Dyfed Powys Police.

The van driver has since been arrested and questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Chief Constable Mark Collins said it was a 'terribly sad day' for the force.

A terribly sad day for all at @DyfedPowys An incredibly talented young officer. My sincere condolences to Lynwen’s family, friends, and colleagues. RIP https://t.co/isLrICATSr — Mark Collins (@PGCCMarkCollins) February 26, 2021

A police spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family,.

"Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving police officer, who passed away following a collision yesterday evening.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who have all been offered specialist support."