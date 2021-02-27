'Incredibly talented' police officer killed after being hit by motorist while cycling

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Hello mister 1 post
I think that sums up the current situation nicely. It's not safe for cyclists to cycle on the road and we, as a society, accept that absurdity....
Agreed. An appropriate comment to make in view of the extremely sad outcome of this crash.
Just to add, the current problem didn't arise after I'd done any of these things!
I guessed the conclusion would be "the 150 quid ones are better", so I skipped to the end and, er, that was indeed the summary. Thanks for the...
HWC 67 - "You should .... Give a clear signal to show other road users what you intend to do"....
Is cycling the new golf? And will cyclists be subsidised by the tax payers? At least they could pay for a few bike routes to it....
That's pretty much is (and I'm a He).
I did one earlier and I get the option that the time stamp is not correct but the incident time I filled in on page 1 is the correct day/time....
I think he meant hoovering.