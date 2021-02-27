Support road.cc

'Incredibly talented' police officer killed after being hit by motorist while cycling

The 37-year-old was 'well respected' among her colleagues...
by Will Bolton
Sat, Feb 27, 2021 14:26
An 'incredibly talented police officer' died when she was hit by a motorist while cycling in Carmarthenshire.

The BBC report Sgt Lynwen Thomas was declared dead at the scene of the crash, involving a van, at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday, on the westbound A40 near Bancyfelin.

Sgt Thomas, 37, worked as a heritage crime specialist at Dyfed Powys Police.

The van driver has since been arrested and questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Chief Constable Mark Collins said it was a 'terribly sad day' for the force. 

A police spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family,.

"Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving police officer, who passed away following a collision yesterday evening.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who have all been offered specialist support."

