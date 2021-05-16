Deliveroo cyclists speak out about harassment

Female delivery riders have spoken out about the harassment they receive from men while trying to do their job.

Bristol delivery rider Alex Ramosova, 22, said that she often wears masculine clothes when she’s working to avoid getting unwanted comments.

She said: “I dress like a man, I hide my hair and wear a really bulky, puffy jacket.

"I want to look bigger so people will leave me alone. A lot of the girls who ride mopeds for deliveries seem to take a similar approach.”

Speaking to Bristol Live, Alex, who uses her bike for deliveries, said she has worked for Deliveroo and similar services for three years.

She explained that loves most aspects of the job, but says it is common for male customers to 'invite themselves into my personal space' when she arrives with their food.

She continued: “It’s astonishing to me that a lot of people don’t know the boundaries of personal space.

"Maybe they know what they’re doing, maybe they don’t, but at the end of the day it’s uncomfortable and you’re frozen in the moment, not knowing what to do.”

She added: “I have guys invite me inside, trying to get me to come in. I say, ‘I am here, I am at the gate’...

“I remember one man saying to me, ‘I never get food delivered to my house but if you were the one delivering it, I would order every day.’

“He kept his distance. I told him I was only doing my job, and he was respectful of me saying no.

"Nothing harmful happened there. But there are some men who make sexual comments and come up really close to your face.”

Violence against Bristol delivery riders is not limited to women – male riders in the city have spoken out in the past about being assaulted while doing their job.

However, Alex said: “It is one thing to be a Deliveroo rider – it is another to be a woman Deliveroo rider. It’s doubling down on the trouble you get.”

Alex recently helped form a WhatsApp support group for female delivery workers in Bristol to share their experiences of harassment and intimidation. It has around 50 members.

“It’s nice, if you’re not feeling great about something, or you’re a bit uneasy, to be able to message each other,” she says.

She also pointed out that in her opinion, Deliveroo were actually a lot better at putting safeguards in place than other delivery companies.

A Deliveroo spokeswoman said: "The safety of riders is our absolute priority and we take every step to ensure they feel safe when on the road.

"We regularly communicate with riders about how to keep safe, including not accepting an order if they have any concerns about the location.

"Riders can raise safety concerns via the rider app and we regularly share safety advice with our riders, including the offer of free personal safety alarms. We also have a dedicated rider team to help riders with any concerns that they may have and make sure they feel supported at all times.”