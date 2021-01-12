Ex-pro cyclist Stefan Denifl jailed for doping

Former professional cyclist Stefan Denifl has been jailed for eight months for doping, with a further 16 months’ imprisonment suspended.

The former IAM Pro Cycling and Aqua Blue Sport rider was sentenced today by a court in Austria for “aggravated sports fraud” following the Operation Aderlass investigation into doping in sport.

The 33 year old has also been fined €349,000 by the Innsbruck Regional Court, according to press reports in Austria.

In late 2018, after Aqua Blue Sport collapsed, it was announced that Denifl had signed the CCC team for the following season.

But in December of that year, the team said that the Austrian rider would not be joining, for unspecified personal reasons.

In March 2019, shortly after news of the Operation Aderlass blood doping scandal broke, he admitted doping, and he was handed a four-year ban in June of that year.

He was subsequently stripped of results including the overall victory of the 2017 Tour of Austria, and his Stage 17 win at the Vuelta a Espana the same year.

In Austria, as in several other countries, doping by athletes is criminalised on grounds of fraud.