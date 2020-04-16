Major event organisers launch 2.6 Challenge to help support UK charity sector

Organisers of the biggest charity fundraising events in the UK, including some of the country’s best-known sportives, have launched a challenge to help support charities facing a combined loss in income of £4 billion due to events being cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launching on Sunday 26 April, the day that the 40th edition of the world’s biggest one-day fundraising event, the Virgin Money London Marathon, was originally scheduled to take place, The 2.6 Challenge to the public is to devise a challenge based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 to raise funds or donate to Save the UK’s Charities.

The initiative has been launched today by the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO), founded last year by event organisers Human Race, Parkrun, The Great Run Company, Run 4 Wales, Grounded Events, London Landmarks, Virgin Sport, Limelight Sports, Threshold Sports, Running High and London Marathon Events.

There are no age restrictions and the sole requirement is to follow government guidance regarding social distancing and the type of activity undertaken is left to the imagination of individual participants.

MSO co-chair Nick Rusling of Human Race, which is owned by Tour de France organisers ASO and is the company behind events such as the Dragon Ride, the Royal Windsor Triathlon and L’Etape UK, said: “The 2.6 Challenge can be anything that works for you.

“You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes. You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26 minute workout – anything you like.

“We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help Save the UK’s Charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.”

Fellow co-chair Hugh Brasher, who is event director of London Marathon Events, which also organises Prudential RideLondon, commented: “For many of the UK’s charities, the day of the London Marathon is the biggest fundraising day of the year.

“One of the founding pillars of the London Marathon was ‘to show how the family of mankind can be united’.

“We hope that The 2.6 Challenge, which starts on the day our 40 th Race should have taken place, will embody that spirit and inspire people, families and communities to fundraise for their chosen charity to help Save the UK’s Charities.

“Right now, our vulnerable members of society need the help of charities more than ever before.

“We are asking everyone to create a 2.6 Challenge of their own and raise funds or pledge a donation.”

Current government advice is for people not to leave their homes other than for essential reasons, which can include outdoor exercise such as running, walking or cycling, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Head here to find out more about The 2.6 Challenge and to sign up.