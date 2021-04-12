Support road.cc

Casualty
Simon Richardson of Endura (via Facebook)

Endura pays tribute to sales manager Simon Richardson, killed in bike crash on easter Sunday

Thames Valley Police say no other vehicle is believed to have been involved in fatal crash
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Apr 12, 2021 19:03
2

Cycle clothing firm Endura has paid tribute to its UK and international sales manager Simon Richardson, who was killed on Easter Sunday after he crashed while riding his bike near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

In a Facebook post, the brand, which is based in Scotland, said: “Rest in Peace Simon Richardson, beloved and universally respected Endura UK & International Sales Manager, following a bike accident in Henley on Easter Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Camilla and his children Emily, Evan and Holly as we all come to terms with this colossal loss.

“Simon’s contribution is a profoundly important part of what built Endura into what it is today.

“His commitment and contribution helped shape the business and its culture and we would not have had the success that we have had without him.

“Thank you Simon for coming along for the ride for these last 11 years. It has been an enormous pleasure and privilege to have you as part of this eclectic family through Endura’s formative years.

“Your positive presence, impact and influence will live on here for a very long time to come. We miss you already.”

Thames Valley Police said that no other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the fatal incident, with Mr Richardson, from Windlesham, Surrey, believed to have crashed into a tree.

Sergeant Darren Brown, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances following this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident to please come forward.

“Additionally we would ask drivers in the area at the time to please check their dash-cams and contact us if they have any relevant footage."

Anyone with information, including camera footage, is asked call 101 quoting reference 43210141362. 

Endura
Simon Richardson
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

