Endura pays tribute to sales manager Simon Richardson, killed in bike crash on easter Sunday

Cycle clothing firm Endura has paid tribute to its UK and international sales manager Simon Richardson, who was killed on Easter Sunday after he crashed while riding his bike near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.
In a Facebook post, the brand, which is based in Scotland, said: “Rest in Peace Simon Richardson, beloved and universally respected Endura UK & International Sales Manager, following a bike accident in Henley on Easter Sunday.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Camilla and his children Emily, Evan and Holly as we all come to terms with this colossal loss.
“Simon’s contribution is a profoundly important part of what built Endura into what it is today.
“His commitment and contribution helped shape the business and its culture and we would not have had the success that we have had without him.
“Thank you Simon for coming along for the ride for these last 11 years. It has been an enormous pleasure and privilege to have you as part of this eclectic family through Endura’s formative years.
“Your positive presence, impact and influence will live on here for a very long time to come. We miss you already.”
Thames Valley Police said that no other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the fatal incident, with Mr Richardson, from Windlesham, Surrey, believed to have crashed into a tree.
Sergeant Darren Brown, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.
“We are investigating the circumstances following this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident to please come forward.
“Additionally we would ask drivers in the area at the time to please check their dash-cams and contact us if they have any relevant footage."
Anyone with information, including camera footage, is asked call 101 quoting reference 43210141362.
Right, so a bright orange velomobile that is 8 feet long and 3 feet wide isn't visible enough, but a little flag on the end of a stick will make...
I think it's more your riding style rather than the actual chain choice. Like you, I get no chain issues, other than them wearing. I clean mine...
I find the whole description of the place quite off-putting!
Really, Ive cycled with the Brighton Mitre when on hoils from the garden cafe and it is a real spin with good people. You should be happy with what...
Planning doesn't give a stuff about residents or what they want, especially when it comes to those wishes when comparing them to developers wishes....
La Passione always use male athletes as models but clearly chose female models as models. (They don't have the physique or the 'look' of people who...
Very sad... I wonder what went wrong. He was clearly an experienced cyclist and from local news reports that was on the Marlow Rd nr Swiss Farm,...
Just for closure, I ordered the Ambrosio 12-28 shimano spline/campag spaced cassette from Spa Cycles the other day. It fits the Kickr shimano hub...
I commute 25 km a day. Only sensible ride - a reasonable entry level road bike. Far faster on the flattish route I've got than a 25 kg electric...
More reps over more weight any day of the week