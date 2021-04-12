Endura pays tribute to sales manager Simon Richardson, killed in bike crash on easter Sunday

Cycle clothing firm Endura has paid tribute to its UK and international sales manager Simon Richardson, who was killed on Easter Sunday after he crashed while riding his bike near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

In a Facebook post, the brand, which is based in Scotland, said: “Rest in Peace Simon Richardson, beloved and universally respected Endura UK & International Sales Manager, following a bike accident in Henley on Easter Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Camilla and his children Emily, Evan and Holly as we all come to terms with this colossal loss.

“Simon’s contribution is a profoundly important part of what built Endura into what it is today.

“His commitment and contribution helped shape the business and its culture and we would not have had the success that we have had without him.

“Thank you Simon for coming along for the ride for these last 11 years. It has been an enormous pleasure and privilege to have you as part of this eclectic family through Endura’s formative years.

“Your positive presence, impact and influence will live on here for a very long time to come. We miss you already.”

Thames Valley Police said that no other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the fatal incident, with Mr Richardson, from Windlesham, Surrey, believed to have crashed into a tree.

Sergeant Darren Brown, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances following this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident to please come forward.

“Additionally we would ask drivers in the area at the time to please check their dash-cams and contact us if they have any relevant footage."

Anyone with information, including camera footage, is asked call 101 quoting reference 43210141362.