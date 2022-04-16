Support road.cc

Elisa Longo Borghini wins Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Italian champion puts in dominant display as Trek Segafredo put two riders on podium again
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Apr 16, 2022 15:08
Elisa Longo Borghini has won the second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, with the Italian champion’s Trek-Segafredo team also clinching third place through Lucinda Brand, who finished behind runner-up Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx in a chasing group that finished 23 seconds behind the winner.

Six months ago, in the first ever running of the race, Longo Borghini finished third behind her team-mate Lizzie Deignan in the first-ever edition of the race.

Deignan, who is expecting her second child, has taken a break from racing while last year’s runner-up, Marianne Vos of Jumbo Visma, was forced to sit out today’s race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Longo Borghini’s race-winning move came with just under 32km remaining of the 124.7km, which included 17 sectors of pavé, equivalent to nearly a quarter of today’s parcours.

While her pursuers managed to reduce the deficit to 11 seconds at one point, the 30-year-old rode away to a convincing victory and had plenty of time to celebrate her victory during the closing lap and a half of the velodrome in Roubaix.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

