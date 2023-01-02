E-bikes and e-scooters – as well as pedal cycles being ridden recklessly – could be banned from part of Thames Path in London

E-bikes and e-scooters, as well as pedal cycles being ridden recklessly, could be banned under a proposed Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) on the Thames Path in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham – with the council saying that riders could face a fine of £100 if the legislation is implemented, and that it may also be extended to people riding pedal cycles in a reckless manner.

The council, which is seeking views on its plans through an online survey, says that residents have raised concerns over safety due to people using e-bikes and e-scooters on the Thames Path, which is hugely popular with pedestrians, dog walkers, and people on push bikes.

In particular, some people have highlighted the speed some riders travel at, the risk of collisions and the trip hazards created if public hire e-scooters and e-bikes are parked inconsiderately after use as being of particular concern.

If implemented, the PSPO would ban riding e-scooters and e-bikes and other motorised vehicles on the Thames Path through the borough.

The council says it is also seeking views on whether it should prohibit the “reckless riding of pedal cycles” on the Thames Path, as well whether any ban should also be extended to people riding Segways, mopeds, quad bikes and hoverboards.

Should the planned PSPO be put in place, people caught riding banned vehicles would face a fine of £100, or more if the case went to court due to the fine not being paid within the specified time.

The council says that the PSPO would be enforced by police officers and the council’s own civil enforcement patrols.

Any ban would extend from the boundary with the London Borough of Hounslow at Chiswick Mall in the west, to the border with the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea at Cheyne Walk in the east, as shown in red on the map below.

The Thames Path in the borough is well-used by cyclists, although in some areas where the path is narrow or where there is heavy pedestrian traffic, such as outside the riverside pubs between Hammersmith Bridge and Furnivall Gardens, many riders will dismount and walk through.

Alternative routes for people on pedal bikes or e-bikes are available on quiet streets near the river in the borough, with the route from Wandsworth Bridge to Hammersmith Bridge, for example, highlighted in the latest London Cycle Routes video published on YouTube by the journalist and videographer Jon Stone.

PSPOs have been used in a number of towns and cities for a variety of reasons, including prohibiting drinking alcohol in the street and littering.

The charity Cycling UK however has strongly criticised the legislation being used to ban people on bikes, with its head of campaigns, Duncan Dollimore equating them to geographically defined ASBOs being used to “restrict the use of public space and criminalise behaviour not normally regarded as illegal... [like] the pernicious pastime which undermines the very fabric of our society: cycling.”

Hammersmith & Fulham’s survey on its planned PSPO on the Thames Path can be found here, and closes on Sunday 29 January.