Driver who ran over cyclist on purpose, breaking his legs, then assaulted him jailed for 12 months

A Leicestershire driver who ran down a cyclist, breaking both his legs, and then assaulted him, has been jailed for 12 months.

The victim’s injuries following the incident in Melton Mowbray on 15 April last year included a broken leg, with his knee said to be facing in the wrong direction after 38-year-old Ross Marriott deliberately crashed into him.

Marriott, an unemployed scaffolder and builder, then got out of his van and kicked and punched the cyclist, reports the Leicester Mercury.

Leicester Crown Court heard that two mobile phones had been stolen from Marriott’s car shortly beforehand, and that a cyclist had been seen acting suspiciously close to the vehicle.

While he was driving around trying to find the person who had taken the phones, his passenger flagged a cyclist who was close by as the suspect, and Marriott drove at him, sending the victim into a hedge.

He then got out of his car and assaulted the victim, only stopping when a passer-by intervened.

As well as cuts and bruises, the cyclist sustained two leg fractures, one of which resulted in a bone sticking out of his angle. He needed screws and plates to be inserted in his legs, and spent several weeks in hospital.

Marriott pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, although he was cleared on the more serious charge of causing the injuries with intent.

Defending Marriott, Joey Kwong said in mitigation that the case had “more than the usual provocation,” because his client, who was described as “remorseful and apologetic” had previously been the victim of theft, meaning he acted on impulse.

Jailing him for 12 months, recorder Stuart Sprawson told Marriott: “I'd be failing in my public duty if I did not send you to prison.”

He said: “Your decision was to take the situation into your own hands - when you could have called the police or just followed him.

“Your car hit that cyclist, without thought as to what the outcome might be. It was a reckless act and dangerous.

“You accept, when you gave evidence, you punched him about four times and witnesses also described seeing that.

“You told the jury you didn't kick him but (witnesses said otherwise) and I conclude that you did kick him on the ground when he was immobile, such was the anger you showed.

“You said you drove at him to get him off the bike, not to seriously hurt him but to prevent him from getting away and didn't realise how badly hurt he was,” the recorder added.

“You said it was 'a warning' and what you did was punishment - and that's why you did what you did. You'd clearly lost your self-control.”