HGV driver who killed cyclist spared jail after widow’s plea

A lorry driver who killed a cyclist on a country road in Scotland has been spared jail after the rider’s widows urged a court to show him clemency.

Appearing at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 59-year-old David McGarry admitted causing the death of retired art teacher Neil Smith, aged 74, through careless driving, reports the Daily Record.

Mr Smith, from Cambuskenneth, Stirling, had been cycling with his son on the A82 ‘Road to the Isles’ in Perthshire on the afternoon of 23 August 2021 when the fatal crash happened close to Portlennan, near Crianlarich.

Despite the efforts of passers-by to try and save him, he died from traumatic injuries to his neck and chest.

The offence to which McGarry, who was heading to Fort William at the time of the collision and had been a lorry driver for 42 years, entered his guilty plea carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

However, Mr Smith’s widow, computer lecturer Dr Savi Maharaj, urged Sheriff Charles Lugton not to jail the rider, saying that she was not seeking retribution for her husband’s death.

She said that if McGarry, whom she wished peace and a fulfilled life,” wanted to make restitution, he could do so through supporting safer roads for cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

McGarry, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, was described by his advocate Gillian Ross as being “extremely touched” by Dr Maharaj’s comments.

She attributed the crash to a “momentary lapse” of attention on her client’s part, acknowledging that he should have been aware of Mr Smith’s presence before the collision.

“"He simply didn't see Mr Smith,” she said. “He accepts he should have seen him. But for whatever reason he did not.”

She added that McGarry, who was described as being distressed and in shock following the crash, has not driven since then, and is receiving treatment for PTSD.

The court was told that he had also recently had a leg amputed below the knee as a result of diabetes.

Sheriff Lugton sentenced McGarry to a community payback order that will require him to undertake 160 hours’ unpaid work within the next 18 months. He also handed him a 16-month ban from driving.

Acknowledging McGarry’s ongoing remorse, the sheriff said that the case was “very tragic,” adding that “the consequences must have been devastating for the family of the deceased, and I note in that regard the very generous comments they have made, which are greatly to their credit.”