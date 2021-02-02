Community sentence for driver who claimed car's A-pillar meant he didn't see cyclist he killed

A driver who claimed that the A-pillar on his car had created a blind spot that meant he did not see a cyclist he killed has been given a community sentence.

Bradley Schofield, from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty in June last year to causing death by dangerous driving after he turned out of a junction into the path of cyclist Paul Sims in April last year.

Mr Sims, aged 68 and from Wisbech St Mary, was taken to hospital by air ambulance, but died three weeks later from his injuries, reports the Fenland Citizen.

Schofield claimed to police when interviewed that the A-pillar of his car had created a blind spot and that as a result he failed to see Mr Sims and another cyclist he was riding with.

PC Rochelle Eves, the investigating officer, said: “It’s incredibly sad when we have to attend incidents where drivers have made a mistake resulting in tragedy.

“I would urge people to ensure they pay careful attention when driving, and be particularly aware of vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and many are completely avoidable.”

In a statement, Mr Sims’ family said: “As a family we feel completely robbed; this has destroyed the heart of our family and life will never be the same.

“The collision may have been an accident, but this accident was brought on by one person in a moment of carelessness, culminating in the death of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather.

“The case has taken nearly two years to conclude, but to us it will never be a closed book. Paul was an exceptionally competitive cyclist, competing all over the country and in Europe.

“We will be organising a sponsored cycle ride, hopefully later this year, in memory of Paul with several charities that helped him and are still supporting our family now. Tomorrow (3) would have been Paul’s 70th birthday.”

Schofield was sentenced today at Peterborough Crown Court to an 18-month community order. And was also told to undertake 250 hours, as well as being banned from driving for 18 months.