Dog bite leaves cyclist with life-changing injury after owner “accused her of almost knocking into his child”

A woman in her forties was seriously injured after being bitten by a dog that stayed attached to her leg for several minutes in Lancaster.

The incident happened after the dog owner accused the woman, who was cycling with a friend, of “almost knocking into his child.” The dog walker then tapped one of his two brown Staffordshire bull mastiff-type on the head, causing it to bite the victim.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a potentially life-changing injury. She’s since been discharged.

The police are now appealing to find the dog walker as part of their enquiry of the incident that took place on the afternoon of 5 May on the cycle track behind the Priory Church and Lancaster Castle.

The police have described the dog walker as: “white, 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build with short back and sides brown hair. He is thought to be in his early 30s and was not wearing a top.”

Police Constable Richard Hannaford, from Morecambe Police, said: “This incident has left the victim with a very serious injury. As part of our ongoing enquiries, we need to identify and speak to the man who was walking the dogs. I would urge anybody who knows who he is – or the man himself – to contact the police as soon as possible. Similarly, I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to please get in touch.”